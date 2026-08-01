/Atul Mongia on shaping stars, actor training and why craft matters more | Exclusive

Acclaimed acting coach and filmmaker Atul Mongia sat down with WION for an exclusive conversation to discuss his newly launched three-month Actors Conservatory, his experience mentoring stars like Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the changing expectations from actors in the OTT era, the impact of AI on filmmaking, and why performance, not stardom is now the industry's biggest currency. The interview also touched upon his teaching philosophy and upcoming projects.

Atul Mongia on industry's evolution in acting and artificial intelligence

Sharing his thoughts on the industry's evolution, Mongia said audiences today have become far more discerning because of exposure to global cinema and OTT platforms. He believes actors can no longer depend solely on charisma or popularity, as viewers now expect layered, believable performances.

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According to him, the accessibility of celebrities through social media has reduced the mystery surrounding stardom, making acting ability the key differentiator.

The filmmaker also addressed the growing role of artificial intelligence in entertainment. While he acknowledged that AI could reduce production costs and create new possibilities, he cautioned that it could also disrupt jobs across the industry, particularly in visual effects. Mongia added that the technology could eventually transform how actors license their likenesses for films, although its long-term impact remains uncertain.

Atul Mongia on his teaching methodology

Explaining his teaching philosophy, Mongia said he does not subscribe to any one acting school or methodology. Instead, he tailors his approach to each student by identifying the root cause of their creative challenges.

In addition, he emphasised that every actor who has attended his workshops has contributed to his own learning as a teacher, helping him refine his methods over the years. He further noted that as audiences continue to embrace nuanced storytelling through long-format series, expectations from actors have risen significantly, pushing even established stars to constantly improve their craft.