Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana blessed with a baby girl, see pic inside

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Thursday, March 23. A few hours after her birth, Aslam shared the good news on his social media handles along with a photo of his little munchkin.



The renowned singer has also revealed the name of his daughter, i.e., Halima Atif Aslam.

Calling her daughter ''the new Queen of his heart'', the doting father wrote, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan."

In the adorable photo, the little one is wearing pink clothes and is wrapped in a white colour matching towel.

For the uninitiated, Atif and Sara are already parents of two sons, Abdul and Aryaan.

Soon after the good news was shared, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Singer Stebin Ben commented: ''Sending love ❤️ Congratulations.''

A fan commented on the post, "huge huge huge congratulations :) what a great news ... what a beautiful blessing

month it is ... so happy for u ... may god bless her always. Lil halima atif aslam is just the cutest Mashallah ...

wishing for all the happiness for u n ur family rockstar."

Atif and Sara tied the knot in 2013 after years of dating. They got married in a traditional ceremony in Lahore, Pakistan.