Adorable! 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award

This has got to be the sweetest post on the internet today. Oscar-winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves shared a photo of couple Bomman and Belli, who were part of her documentary The Elephant Whisperers, posing with the golden statuette. The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, won the Best Documentary Short Oscar earlier this month.

Gonsalves shared a photo featuring them holding the award, smiling for the camera, and captioned it as "It`s been a long four months since we`ve been apart and now I feel like I`m home... @theelephantwhisperers."



The Elephant Whisperers tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

They take great pains to ensure that the fragile, injured infant survives and becomes a healthy tusker.

Set in the Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu, the documentary highlights the location's natural beauty. It explores the life of tribal people in harmony with nature.



In an exclusive conversation with WION, the producer of the film, Guneet Monga revealed that the director was involved with the project for five years and Monga herself was involved with it for three years before Netflix picked it up for a release on their OTT platform.

"Kartiki has been associated with the project for 5 years and I have been with it for three and a half years. Netflix came on board eventually and we made the movie happen," Monga said and added, "It was Kartiki Gonsalves who came to me with the film. She is a first-time director, has been a wildlife photographer, and took to video to tell this story. She lives in Ooty the Mudumalai National Park is just 30 minutes from her place and this is a story she found. She first made friends with Raghu(the Elephant) and shot for a year. She then made a little promo and showed it to me. I was blown away by her work and her cinematography - she is also a camerawoman. I was blown away by her work and her passion for the story and for Raghu. "

