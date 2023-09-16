Ashton Kutcher resigns as chairman of anti-sex abuse organisation after advocating for Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher, co-founder of Thorn, an organisation dedicated to combating child sex abuse, has resigned as chairman of the board following controversy surrounding his support for his former That ‘70s Show co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.

Thorn, co-founded by Kutcher and his then-wife Demi Moore in 2009, announced Kutcher's resignation in a statement released on Thursday. In a letter addressed to the board, Kutcher stated, “After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately. I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve.”

The controversy arose when a Los Angeles judge sentenced Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison on September 7. Masterson had been convicted in May of raping two women in 2003, during his time on the popular Fox sitcom That ‘70s Show.

Following Masterson's sentencing, letters to the judge, including one from Kutcher, Kunis, and several others, came to light. In his letter, Kutcher described Masterson as someone who had treated people “with decency, equality, and generosity” based on his personal experiences.

The public response to these letters was mixed, with some viewing them as supportive of the convicted rapist and as undermining the testimony of the victims. In response to the backlash, Kutcher and Kunis issued an apology on Instagram, clarifying that their letters were intended for the judge's eyes and not to re-traumatise the victims in any way.

Kutcher’s resignation letter, first reported by Time magazine, included a heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and Thorn's staff, expressing regret for the impact of his actions.

