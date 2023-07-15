Ashley Graham reveals how growing up without a barbie that looked like her left her 'traumatised'

Renowned supermodel and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham has often spoken about the influence popular culture has on society and how it can, both negatively and positively, affect each one of us. Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie, the 35-year-old has once again highlighted how the lack of representation and diversity in Mattel's Barbie Dolls during her formative years left her deeply traumatised.

During her recent appearance on the Today show, she spoke about the new HGTV competition series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, and the unique Barbie doll that was created in her likeness by Mattel.

With the doll in hand, Graham proudly showcased the features that she specifically requested to be included. "She’s got thick thighs," Graham emphasised. "She’s got a round butt. She has lower belly fat." While many of her desired features were successfully incorporated into the doll, there was one request that Mattel wasn't able to facilitate, i.e. cellulite.

"The one thing I did ask for was cellulite," she explained. "But they couldn’t do cellulite."

Reflecting on her reaction to the Barbie inspired by her own body, Graham candidly expressed that having a doll resembling her would have significantly influenced her sense of self-worth during her formative years. She acknowledged that growing up without a Barbie that mirrored her body shape had a lasting impact on her self-image, causing her to question her own beauty.

"If I would have had a Barbie that looked like my body shape growing up, I think my mind would have not been as traumatised," Graham admitted.

The America’s Next Top Model alum further elaborated on the repercussions of limited female representation during her childhood. She noted how the absence of diverse body types in dolls contributed to her negative self-comparisons. Graham recalled looking at herself in the mirror and feeling perplexed by the differences between her body and the seemingly flawless figures portrayed by conventional dolls.

Over the years, however, Graham has undergone a transformative journey towards self-acceptance and body positivity. Motherhood, in particular, played a pivotal role in shifting her perspective. Graham described how her body went through various changes during pregnancy and postpartum, emphasising that she has learned to appreciate and thank her body for the incredible journey it has been on. This newfound appreciation has allowed her to embrace her imperfections, such as saggy skin, cellulite, and stretch marks, and to encourage other women to do the same.

