Barbenheimer: From blockbuster showdown to summer's hottest dating trend?

'Barbenheimer' is all the rage these days. It is a portmanteau of two big studio films (albeit of a very different kind) that are clashing at the box office thanks to same-day release (on July 21) — Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Despite the fact that the movies, starring Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, respectively, are so different from each other (if you cannot tell just by the marketing, Barbie is all vibrant and pink, while Oppenheimer is dark and brooding), moviegoers around the world have made up their minds that they are going to do a double feature on the day of the release. Barbenheimer is also a dating trend now. Barbenheimer a dating trend? Yes, really! It revolves around choosing partners who are your opposite, much like Oppenheimer is to Barbie. Emma Hathorn, a dating expert from Seeking, explained to Indy 100, "While dating someone outside of your usual type may be new or intimidating for some, it can connect you with someone who challenges you to become the best version of yourself."

Hathorn also said that the benefits of such a relationship can also be seen in the sex life. "On a physical level, the spark is unlikely to fizzle — it’s a dynamic coupling that fosters a continuous honeymoon period due to the allure of exploring unknown territories," she said.

She added, "Whilst the thrill of entering each other’s worlds can reap many benefits, contrary views and beliefs are likely to arise at some point leading to some potential confrontation. These are not easy to parse in a relationship, but they are the greatest route to evolving your own maturity, and how you view others who are different from yourself. People are thrilled to dig into an experience which evokes a range of different emotions and gives you a taste of multiple worlds - and this is the excitement people are pining for in their dating lives today." What is Barbie all about? Barbie follows the journey of Barbie and Ken, who find themselves expelled from the perfect world of Barbie Land due to their imperfections. Directed by Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film explores themes of self-exploration and existential crisis as the characters navigate the realm of reality. The star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Also Read: Before Oppenheimer, here's exploring how Christopher Nolan makes movies What is Oppenheimer all about? Oppenheimer is a highly anticipated film directed by Nolan that explores the life and legacy of J Robert Oppenheimer, a renowned American theoretical physicist known as the "father of the atomic bomb." The movie delves into Oppenheimer's involvement in the Manhattan Project, a top-secret research endeavour that ultimately led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy takes on the role of Oppenheimer, portraying his complex journey and the moral dilemmas he faced. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh, who contribute their talents to bring this captivating historical figure and the surrounding events to life on the big screen.

