Aryan Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Inside B-towners spooky Halloween party

It's Halloween time and celebrations are in full swing! On Saturday, Orhan Awatramani threw a grand Halloween bash, and many star kids showed up in their spookiest outfits. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda were in attendance.



Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan arrived wearing a monochrome outfit featuring a ripped black T-shirt, a jeans jacket with silver detailing, and a matching pair of trousers. He added a Halloween touch with his kohl eyes.

Speaking of ladies, Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a leather mini-skirt and a black crop top studded with silver stones. Sara kept her hair open and her bold makeup added extra glam to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor sashayed in a body-hugging black strapless dress. She kept her hair open and her smokey eyes added extra drama to her Halloween look.

As we all know, Halloween is the perfect time when one can dress up like their favourite film character. For this year, Ananya channelised her inner Poo from 'Kabhi Khusi Kabhi Gum' as she showed up wearing a pink-coloured sequined mini-crop top with a beige-coloured skirt. We are all aware that Kareena Kapoor's K3G character has been Ananya's childhood crush.



Navya Naveli Nanda was Aladdin's Jasmine, and Shanaya Kapoor was a cute little princess.