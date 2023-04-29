Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella expecting their second child

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, are expecting their second child. On Saturday, Gabriella made the big announcement through her stunning photos from her maternity shoot.

In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the bunch of photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, ''Reality or AI?"

In the photos, the model is wearing a mud-colour flowy gown from her clothing brand, Deme Love.