Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella expecting their second child
Story highlights
Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for years. The couple are also parents to a four-year-old son, Arik. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. The former couple share two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.
Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for years. The couple are also parents to a four-year-old son, Arik. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. The former couple share two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, are expecting their second child. On Saturday, Gabriella made the big announcement through her stunning photos from her maternity shoot.
In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the bunch of photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, ''Reality or AI?"
In the photos, the model is wearing a mud-colour flowy gown from her clothing brand, Deme Love.
Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for years now. The couple are also parents to a four-year-old son, Arik. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. The former couple share two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.
Soon after the photos were shared, congratulatory messages started pouring in.
Arjun reacted to the post with a heart emoji.
Kajal Aggarwal wrote, ''Congratulations ❤️''
Mouni Roy commented, ''Heartiest congratulations''
Amy Jackson commented, “Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family ❤️”
Gabriella is a South African model, actress and fashion designer. She has acted in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable.