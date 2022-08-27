Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora groove to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in viral video

n a recent viral video, power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan`s iconic track `Chaiyya Chaiyya`.



Malaika`s fan club shared the video of the couple on Instagram, which they captioned, "The Chaiyyan Chaiyyan Girl ."In the video, the `2 States` actor can be seen slaying the dance floor with his energetic moves along with his girlfriend Malaika. On August 26, the duo attended designer Kunal Rawal`s wedding bash in Mumbai from where the video went viral. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.



Kunal`s pre-wedding party was a star-studded event as many celebrities were spotted including Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh with her beau Jackky Bhagnani and many others.



Reportedly, designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will tie the knot on August 28 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Half Girlfriend` actor will be next seen in the dark comedy film `Kuttey` alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film is slated to release on November 4, 2022.`Kuttey` will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer horror comedy film `Phone Bhoot`.Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film `The Lady Killer` along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty