Ariana Grande drops ‘34+35’ remix featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande dropped the remix version of her hit song '34+35' from the new Positions album. The new version also features other divas from the music world, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.



Ahead of the release, Grande shared the sketch of the three singers on her Instagram account and wrote, “tonight 🤍 @dojacat @theestallion'', she wrote.

Billie Eilish, Adele to Kendrick Lamar: Most awaited albums of 2021

Later, Grande posted a short clip of the remix and wrote, ''34+35 remix feat @dojacat @theestallion out now''

This marks Grande’s first-time collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and her second track with Doja Cat, who appears on Positions cut “Motive.”

The 27-year-old songstress released her sixth studio album, 'Positions', back in October.



In December, she released the Netflix documentary and concert film 'Excuse Me, I Love You', which followed Grande on her 2019 world tour for her album Sweetener, and shows on-stage and behind the scenes of the tour.