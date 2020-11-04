'Are Kanye's lawyers ready to challenge the results?' Twitter reacts as West concedes defeat in US Elections 2020

WION Web Team New Delhi Nov 04, 2020, 04.19 PM(IST)

Kanye West Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kanye West may have conceded defeat as a presidential candidate in the US elections, the rapper was not spared on Twitter

Kanye West may have conceded defeat as a presidential candidate in the US elections, the rapper was not spared on Twitter with many using memes to express their thoughts on Kanye's win.

Kanye West though announced that he would be contesting again in 2024 for President's post and even wrote, “WELP KANYE 2024,” posting a picture of himself against the backdrop a map showing election results.

West's announcement though resulted in several tounge and cheek remarks. While some gave him credit for 'trying', others felt bad for him.

×
×
×
×
×

Earlier, the singer and fashion designer tweeted that he was "voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust ... me."

He later posted a video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot.

Topics

Read in App