Arbaaz Khan marries Shura Khan in intimate wedding ceremony, check photos here

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are married. After a lot of rumours, Arbaaz and make-up artist Shura tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Dec 24. The ceremony was organised at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan's home in Mumbai. The ceremony was a low-key affair, with only family and close friends in attendance. Making their relationship finally official, Arbaaz shared the first photos of them from the wedding after getting hitched on Sunday.

Sharing an adorable photo of them from his wedding on Instagram, the actor wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! ''Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!''

In the two photos shared, the newlyweds are looking stunning. For the big day, Arbaaz and his wife Shura chose Sabyasachi's ethnic ensembles, and needless to say, they exuded grace and elegance. The Dabangg actor wore a floral printed bandhgala kurta paired with beige trousers, while Shura was looking gorgeous in a peach floral printed lehenga, with the heavily embroidered blouse. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal. She accessorised her look with a heavy necklace, rings and bangles.