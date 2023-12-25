Alia Bhatt turns into a neon fringe Santa for Christmas dinner at parents' home

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Mahesh Bhatt’s home as the happy couple attended Christmas dinner at Alia’s parents' home along with Shaheen Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. Alia looked happy and super chic in a yellow neon fringe dress. She was seen in a full Christmas mood as she wore a cute Santa hairband.

Videos of Alia, Shaheen, and Ranbir were posted by paparazzi accounts. While Alia wore a neon yellow dress, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a white T-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket. Ranbir and Alia’s close friend and Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan was also snapped with them at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s place.

As pictures of them surfaced on the internet, Alia Bhatt’s fans wrote, “Loved the hairband of Alia.” Another commented, “Alia is always so beautiful and loving her festive hair band.”