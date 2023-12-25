Alia Bhatt turns into a neon fringe Santa for Christmas dinner at parents' home
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have had a fabulous year at the box office with their respective films.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Mahesh Bhatt’s home as the happy couple attended Christmas dinner at Alia’s parents' home along with Shaheen Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. Alia looked happy and super chic in a yellow neon fringe dress. She was seen in a full Christmas mood as she wore a cute Santa hairband.
Videos of Alia, Shaheen, and Ranbir were posted by paparazzi accounts. While Alia wore a neon yellow dress, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a white T-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket. Ranbir and Alia’s close friend and Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan was also snapped with them at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s place.
As pictures of them surfaced on the internet, Alia Bhatt’s fans wrote, “Loved the hairband of Alia.” Another commented, “Alia is always so beautiful and loving her festive hair band.”
Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have had a successful year at the box office. Alia made a splashing entry into the year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh which was a super hit. As for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor surprised everyone with Animal, which is breaking all box office records and has turned out to be a blockbuster hit.
Alia is currently working on her next film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone.