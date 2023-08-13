AP Dhillon thrills fans with surprise performance at Delhi restaurant

For some partygoers, Saturday night in Delhi took an electrifying turn as Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon and his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon took to the stage for a surprise performance, leaving the crowd at one of the capital's renowned restaurants spellbound.

Known for his chart-topping hits and unique musical style, AP Dhillon's impromptu appearance was a treat for Delhites. The duo showcased their musical prowess, belting out Dhillon's popular tracks including "Dil Nu" and "Excuses", setting the stage ablaze and getting the audience grooving to their beats.

Amid cheers and applause, AP Dhillon expressed his gratitude to the enthusiastic crowd, saying, "Thank you, guys, for your love. You all are crazy," before exiting the venue. ANI news agency reported the news and even shared some pictures.

The "Brown Munde" fame also spoke about his upcoming docuseries, aptly titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. The docuseries, set to be released on Prime Video India on August 18, promises an intimate glimpse into the life and journey of the enigmatic artist.

Directed by Jay Ahmed, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind is set to unveil the untold story behind Dhillon's meteoric rise to fame. With unseen personal footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes access, the docuseries promises to take viewers on a captivating journey from Dhillon's humble beginnings in a small village in Punjab to his audacious plan to revolutionise the music industry and inspire a nation.

The official synopsis of the docuseries states, "In AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the secretive global superstar and the small, close team behind his massive success finally tell their story. Featuring unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access, AP takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation."

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon's musical prowess continues to shine brightly, with his latest track "With You" receiving widespread acclaim. The song, featuring talented actor Banita Sandhu, has further solidified Dhillon's status as a musical force to be reckoned with.

