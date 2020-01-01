Anushka, Virat ring in the new year with Saif, Kareena and Varun 

It surely was a star-studded party as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and his fiance Natasha Dalal rang in the new year together in picturesque Switzerland.

The three couples have been stationed in Switzerland for the past few days and came together to celebrate New Year's eve together. Anushka shared a video of the stars together wishing fans new year greetings.

Both Virat and Anushka have been sharing photos from their vacation for the past few days.

Accompanying Kareena and Saif was their son Taimur Ali Khan. Earlier the couple enjoyed some quality time with Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor and her two children.

Karisma had also shared a photo of the Kapoor sisters with Varun Dhawan who is holidaying with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Rumours are rife that the couple will be tying the knot later this year, although there has been no confirmation from the actor's side so far.

The party also had Jacqueline Fernandez in attendance. Jacqueline too shared multiple videos with her 'Judwaa 2' co-star.