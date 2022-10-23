Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's splending performance: Best match of my life

Anushka Sharma is a proud wife! On Sunday, India won against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 and all thanks goes to Virat Kohli and his outstanding knock.



Soon after the big win, many netizens and prominent personalities hailed Virat and congratulated team India and other players for the big win. After the nail-biting game, Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka was quick to praise her husband for his clap-worthy innings.

Rohit rates Kohli's stunning 82 against Pakistan as his best knock for India



Sharing a series of TV shots of Virat after the big win, Anushka Sharma wrote, "I have just watched the best match of my life."



Further, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress wrote excitedly, "You beauty!! You freakin' beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight, and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful, wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination, and belief is mind boggling!!' I have just watched the best match of my life, I can say, although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room. "

''One day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night, which followed a phase that was tough on him, but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! I am so proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you, my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added.

It was meant to be,' Kohli after India pull off a memorable victory over Pak



While her heartfelt note garnered a lot of reactions from fans and other celebrities, it also caught Virat's eyes.



Thanking his wife for always being by his side, Kohli commented, "Thank you my love for being by my side through everything every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much. "



One of the TV grabs also showed a reflection of their daughter Vamika. However, Anushka hid her baby's face with a girl emoji.



On the work front, Anushka is currently in Kolkata shooting for her next film, 'Chakda Xpress'. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.



