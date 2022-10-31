Anushka Sharma fumes as Virat Kohli's room video is leaked online: 'Where is the line?'

Indian actress Anushka Sharma has slammed certain who purportedly entered her husband Virat Kohli's hotel room, made a video and then leaked it online.



Virat had shared the post earlier on his Instagram handle and Anushka reshared it on her Instagram stories asking fans "Where is the line?"

"Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem."



She added, "Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"





In the video, we can see a fan entering Virat Kohli's hotel room and showcasing his belongings and giving a glimpse of the room.

Virat Kohli furious after invasion of privacy in hotel room, says 'I am not okay with this kind of fanaticism'



Kohli himself has shared the leaked video online and written a long post pointing out the invasion of privacy.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," Virat Kohli's note read. "