Anurag Kashyap's daughter and YouTuber Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to longtime boyfriend | PICS

Saturday turned out to be a blissful day for Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, who is a famous YouTuber and has often spoken about her dating life on her vlogs. The social media influencer took to social media on Saturday to announce that she has said "yes" to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire and the two are now engaged.

Sharing pictures of her diamond-studded engagement ring and a loved-up portrait, the starkid wrote, "Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)"

The comment section got flooded with congratulatory notes within minutes. Boney Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor was thrilled to get the happy news. On her Instagram stories, she wrote, "My best friend just for engaged," along with heart emojis.

Anurag Kashyap, who is currently in Cannes, France for the international film festival, also congratulated her daughter in the comment section.

Aaliyah made her relationship Insta-official in 2020. In June last year, they celebrated two years of togetherness. To mark the occasion, Aaliyah wrote at the time, "The most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate Happy anniversary my love, I love you forever."

