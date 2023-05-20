Cate Blanchett reaches Cannes party barefoot to show solidarity with Iranian women| PICS

Australian actress Cate Blanchett made a bold statement at a Cannes Film Festival party hosted by Variety and the Golden Globes on Friday. She took her heels off before getting on the stage to show support for the women of Iran. For those unaware, Cannes is a place where women are mandated to wear heels on the red carpet. Taking off one's heels has become a political symbol on the French Riviera in the last few years.

While presenting Holy Spider star Zahra Amir Ebrahim with a breakthrough artiste's award, the actress grabbed the trophy and joked, "This is to stab everyone who stands in the way of women's rights. Up the vajayjay!" Vajayjay is the jocular expression for the vagina.

Meanwhile, an emotional Ebrahimi called attention to her home country Iran, which is "executing innocent people". She said, "I always thought being an actress was a paradox: serving the emotions of your own and being a flag or mirror or light. This award celebrates this paradox."

Other honourees of the first-time Cannes collaboration between Variety and the Golden Globes to celebrate breakthrough actors include May December actor Charles Melton, Black Flies star Tye Sheridan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny breakout Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Filmmaker Todd Haynes, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, Thierry Fremaux, Mads Mikkelsen, Christine Vachon, Pauline Chalamet, Boyd Holbrook and Sony Pictures Classics co-president Tom Bernard were seen attending the part at Barriere Beach at The Majestic Cannes.

Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne emceed the evening.

Blanchett recently gave an appearance on Cannes red carpet for her movie The New Boy. She attended her first Cannes back in 1999 when she was 30.

