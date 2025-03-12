Anurag Basu's highly anticipated movie Metro....In Dino has finally got a release date. The makers announced on Wednesday that the film will hit theatres on July 4, 2025. The anthology film is a follow-up to Basu's 2007 movie Life in a...Metro and features an esmble cast.

Metro…In Dino release date announced

“When love, fate and city life collide, magic is bound to happen! #MetroInDino brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you," the production banner T-Series posted on its social media handles.



The film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Konkona was also part of the first film.

The announcement comes days after there were rumours that the movie, which has faced several delays, might not come out in theatres this year.

“On the contrary to some media reports claiming that Metro In Dino is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025," the team said in a statement.

Metro… In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. Its music is by Pritam, who previously collaborated with Anurag on the films Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo.

The film went on-floors in 2022, and shooting concluded this year in March. Anurag had the idea for a long time, but he developed it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anurag Basu's other release this year

Anurag also has a film with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela lined up. The film was speculated as being the third film in the Aashiqui series, which the makers have denied. While the film is yet to get a title, it has a release date in place. The film will be released in theatres for Diwali this year, and its first look was released recently. A slowed version of the song, "Tu hi zindagi hai, tu hi aashiqui hai" is played in the announcement video.