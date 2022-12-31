Anthony Hopkins on 47 years of sobriety: 'Be kind of yourself'

Sir Anthony Hopkins has turned 85 today, and this birthday is extra special for the veteran actor as he's also celebrating 47 years of sobriety.



Marking the special day, Hopkins shared an inspirational message on sobriety and self-love as he urged fans to "be kind to yourself."



The 'Silence of the Lambs' actor in the video message shared: "I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years of sobriety today."

"This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope it is helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And to you out there—I know there are people struggling."



"In this day and age of cancellation and hatred and non-compromise, with children being bullied, I say this: Be kind to yourself," he continued before adding, ''Be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life."

In the message, Hopkins said further, "I just had to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me. I didn't realize that it was a kind of condition -- mental, physical, emotional condition, called alcoholism, or addiction."



Hopkins, who called himself a "recovering alcoholic," said, "I'm not an expert on drugs; I'm not an expert on anything. I know nothing except that I have found a life where no one bullies me."