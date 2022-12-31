Anthony Hopkins on 47 years of sobriety: 'Be kind of yourself'
Sir Anthony Hopkins has turned 85 today, and this birthday is extra special for the veteran actor as he's also celebrating 47 years of sobriety.
Marking the special day, Hopkins shared an inspirational message on sobriety and self-love as he urged fans to "be kind to yourself."
The 'Silence of the Lambs' actor in the video message shared: "I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years of sobriety today."
"This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope it is helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And to you out there—I know there are people struggling."
"In this day and age of cancellation and hatred and non-compromise, with children being bullied, I say this: Be kind to yourself," he continued before adding, ''Be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life."
In the message, Hopkins said further, "I just had to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me. I didn't realize that it was a kind of condition -- mental, physical, emotional condition, called alcoholism, or addiction."
Hopkins, who called himself a "recovering alcoholic," said, "I'm not an expert on drugs; I'm not an expert on anything. I know nothing except that I have found a life where no one bullies me."
After a long message of encouragement, Hopkins said to his millions of fans: "So wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the Oscar-winning actor said before adding, "Be proud of yourselves, whatever you do." Don't let anyone put you down. If you're going to be angry, be angry at them. Celebrate yourself."
Many celebrities, including Hugh Jackman, Naomi Campbell, and Alec Baldwin, reacted to the video and sent love to Hopkins.
Hugh Jackman, who has worked with the veteran in the movie 'The Son,' wrote, "Well said!"
Alec Baldwin commented, "My love to you."
Naomi Campbell wrote: "Thank you, Sir Anthony Hopkins, you are a shining beacon of light. You inspire me on my
journey in recovery...''