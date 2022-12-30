Most thrilling and entertaining films you should watch before this year ends - 'Darlings', 'Qala' and more

| Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

From murder mysteries, thrillers and erotic drama, this year we got a lot of diverse content on the OTT platform. Alia Bhatt proved her mark with her other outstanding performance in 'Darlings,' and when talking about Bhatt, we just can't forget actor par excellence Shefali Shah, who was a delight to watch. This year also proved to be lucky for Kartik Aryan, who not only gave a blockbuster hit but also received rave reviews for his performance in 'Freddy.' As this year comes to an end, here we have curated some films that you should definitely watch before this year ends.

2022 was the year of Kartik Aaryan. When every second Bollywood release was tanking at the box office, Kartik delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of this year, 'Bhool Bhulaiya'. As this year was coming to an end, Kartik impressed the audience and critics with his other mind-blowing performance in 'Freddy.' The film follows the story of Dr Freddy Ginwala, who is a lonely man with only one friend, Hardy, his pet turtle. Freddy is looking for a partner who will make his life happy and entertaining. However, then Freddy meets Kainaaz Irani, played by Alaya F, the girl with all the qualities he was looking for. Kainaaz is married and is fed up with her life and an abusive husband. With a dream of spending a life with Kainaaz, Freddy does everything, but eventually, things are not exactly what he thought they would be. The film is gripping with a thrilling plot.

Darlings - Netflix

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's 'Darlings' is a film that you just can't miss. The dark comedy is from debutant filmmaker Jasmeet Reen and revolves around Alia's character Badru and her mother, Shefali Shah, and how they take a stand against domestic violence. The film is set in Mumbai and revolves around Alia's character Badru, who is in deep love with her husband Hamza. The innocent Badru's marriage has turned sour, with her husband beating her every other night. Still, she has lots of hope in her life and a beautiful future with her husband. Her mother, Shamzi, played by the amazing Shefali Shah, has single-handedly raised her only daughter and wants her daughter to leave her husband and live a happy life. You will love Alia as Badru in every frame; her performance as a vulnerable girl who has chosen to stand against her abusive husband is commendable. The film is filled with humour, an outstanding performance by the cast, and a deep message on domestic violence.

Anvita Dutt's Netflix film 'Qala' is a beautiful, gripping, and slow-burn period drama that will be a perfect watch for everyone. The film revolves around the story of a girl who has achieved everything from fame to money but is still fighting with the dark secrets of her past. Dimri tells the story of a renowned singer, Qala Manjushree. She is a successful playback singer and comes from a family of classical singers and has everything except love, which she has been craving since her birth. Qala has a dark past that haunts her to this day, and despite fighting for years, she one day loses the fight.

Lady Chatterley's Lover

While you may not have heard much about this film, but this romantic drama is a must-watch for those who are fans of erotica and steamy drama. The erotic extramarital affair film, which is based on the controversial 1932 novel by DH Lawrence, stars Emma Corrin, who has done an outstanding job in this love drama as Lady Chatterley. The film follows the story of a young and beautiful woman, Constance Reid (played by Corrin), who's married to an upper-class husband, Sir Clifford Chatterley, whom she no longer loves. Her husband, who is paralysed from the waist down after an injury during his service in World War I, has moved to his sprawling property away from London with his wife Constance. Her life there is dull and bearing, and while she explores the news place, she meets a gamekeeper Oliver Mellors and finds herself attracted to him. The brilliant film by director Laure de Clermont is high on sex, love, and drama.

Dobaaraa

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's mysterious thriller 'Dobaaraa' will surely give a spine-chilling experience. The film, based on the Spanish thriller 'Mirage,' introduces audiences to the concept of time travel and a parallel universe. Written by Nihit Bhave, the film follows the story of Antara, whose life has altered after she finds out about an old TV set, through which she time travels to save the life of Anay, who passed away 25 years earlier. The film with so many twists and turns will keep the viewers hooked from the first frame of the film.

Dasvi

To make your New Years' weekend full of laughs watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer film 'Dasvi'. The movie also starring Yami Gautam Dhar, and Nimrat Kaur tells the story of an illiterate rich CM of an Indian imaginary state who takes up a challenge to pass the 10th board exam. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan is flawless and a delight to watch - his accent as corrupt illiterate CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary and his humour make the film more enjoyable.

'Monica, O My Darling' is a quintessential Bollywood masala film that will make your weekend full of thrill. The mystery thriller casting gamut of stars is helmed by director Vasan Bala. The whodunnit drama with lots of pop culture references and outstanding performance is an engrossing drama that should not be missed.

