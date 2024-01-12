Annie Nightingale, trailblazing DJ and radio presenter, dies aged 83

Legendary broadcaster and DJ Annie Nightingale is no more. BBC Radio 1's first female presenter passed away on January 11 in London, UK.

Annie's family announced her death via a statement, reading: ''Annie Nightingale MBE passed away yesterday at her home in London after a short illness. Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many.''

The statement reads, ''Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.''

It continued: "Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.'' BBC Radio 1 is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Radio 1 DJ, Annie Nightingale CBE. Our deepest condolences are with Annie’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.



Breaking all the stereotypes, Nightingale started presenting the show in 1970 and went on to become the network's longest-serving broadcaster. She also had the Guinness World Record for having the longest career as a female radio presenter.

Starting in the 1970s, Annie went on to host her Annie Nightingale Presents until last year. She also hosted the show Old Grey Whistle Test from 1978 to 1980. Nightingale became the first female DJ on Radio 1 in the 1970s and remained in the position alone for 12 years until Janice Long joined her in 1982.

Born in Osterley, Middlesex, England, Annie started her career as a journalist. In the mid-60s, the late icon worked with the Brighton and Hove Gazette and covered the entertainment and music beat as a general reporter.

Trailblazer Annie broke all the sexual prejudices that came her way and went on to inspire a generation of women.