Anne Heche passes away, actress taken off life support after horrific car crash

Hollywood actress Anne Heche passed away after she was taken off the life-support system on Sunday night. Heche was declared brain dead on Friday, August 11, nine days after her terrible car accident that left the actress with several injuries.



Her rep confirmed the news with The Post Sunday night, “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support.”



She was kept on the life-support system until they found a suitable organ recipient.



On August 5, the 'Another World' actress rammed her blue Mini Cooper into a home in the LA neighbourhood. After the terrible crash, the car caught fire and she was stuck in the car for an hour until she was rescued.

This week on Friday, Heche was declared legally dead as per California law. The state law says that the person is dead after the official declaration, even though they still have a heartbeat. The deceased person has mostly kept on life support until the medics found a suitable organ recipient.

Heche, who sustained several anoxic brain injuries and lung damage due to smoke, went into a coma and never regained consciousness ever since the accident.



Later, it was revealed that the 'Volcano' actress was under drug influence during the crash. Later, LAPD also confirmed that Heche had cocaine in her system.





The actress is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas.