Anne Heche (1969-2022): Life In Pictures

Hollywood actress Anne Heche passed away a few days after her tragic car accident in Los Angeles. She was 53 years old. Anne had made the mark in this industry with her incredible talent - rose to fame in the late 80s thanks to her daily soap 'Another world' and from there, it was no turning back.

Later, she shared the screen with some A-listers like Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp and others. Not only her work in films and shows, the diseased actress made the headlines for her affair with Ellen deGeneres and later for her memoir and her mental health illness and drug abuse.

Remembering Heche, lets look back at her life - from birth, to becoming a star and mental breakdown.