Anne Heche (1969-2022): Life In Pictures

Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 11:48 AM(IST)

Hollywood actress Anne Heche passed away a few days after her tragic car accident in Los Angeles. She was 53 years old. Anne had made the mark in this industry with her incredible talent - rose to fame in the late 80s thanks to her daily soap 'Another world' and from there, it was no turning back.

Later, she shared the screen with some A-listers like Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp and others. Not only her work in films and shows, the diseased actress made the headlines for her affair with Ellen deGeneres and later for her memoir and her mental health illness and drug abuse. 

Remembering Heche, lets look back at her life - from birth, to becoming a star and mental breakdown. 

 

View in App

Family history!

Anne was born on May 25, 1969, in Ohio, USA, but was brought up in New Jersey. She was the youngest of her five children and had a troubled childhood. She started working at very young age of 12 at a dinner theater.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Her breakthrough

In 1984, Anne starred in a daily soap 'Another World', in which she played the role of the twins Vicky and Marley. 

The show was her breakthrough. For her outstanding performance, Anne got two Daytime Emmy Awards but took one Emmy in Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1991. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Her career rise

90's were lucky for her!  Within a few years, after she started working in the industry, Anne career was shinning bright with all the back to back roles she got that was praised by critics and loved by the audience as well. 

Heche starred opposite superstar Harrison Ford in 'Six Days, Seven Nights', 1997's 'Volcano', ' Donnie Brasco', 'Return to Paradise' and more.

(Photograph:Twitter)

First open gay couple - Ellen & Anne

Anne and Ellen DeGeneres's relationship is not hidden from the world. Heche and Ellen become the talk of the Hollywood in late 90s when they made their relationship official. They were one of the first openly gay couples. 

Ellen and Anne faced huge backlash back then and even Anne was told not to attend the premiere of her movie 'Volcano' as per People. However, their much public love didn't last long and they announced their separation in the year 2000.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Her marriage and children

A year after her breakup, Anne got hitched to Coley Laffoon, whom she met on the set of Ellen's show. Later, the couple together welcomed a son - Homer, 2002. However, after five years, the couple filed for a divorce. 

Heche later dated James Tupper and together they had a son Atlas in March 2009. Heche and James got separated in 2018.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sexual assault, trouble childhood

Anne has never shied away to share the dark secrets of her life - from her troubled past to losing her siblings and facing drug and mental health problems. 

Out of her four siblings, only one is alive, the rest all died due to some disease or accident. Heche's sister Susan had brain cancer and died due to the same and her other sister Cynthia died of heart disease, actress's brother Nathan died in a car crash.

"I had a bad family life," she told People in an interview.

In her memoir, the actress revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her father.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Drugs addiction

After her breakup with Ellen, Anne had a mental breakdown and a few days after calling it quits, she drove to a desert miles away from Los Angeles and left her car on the side of the road and walked wearing just a bra and shorts. 

Anne, who had taken MDMA as per reports, stopped in a house in the desert where she took a shower.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App