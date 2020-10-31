Anil Kapoor sets temperature soaring with new monochrome Instagram post

The ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Friday treated his fans with yet another stunning monochrome picture of himself clicked through his all-new iPhone 12 Pro.

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Highlights of the big fashion event



The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees him posing from inside of a swimming pool.

The picture sees Kapoor sporting an intense expression on his face as he is seen wearing a white coloured shirt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her maternity wardrobe: Style guide for would-be-mothers



The 'Nayak' actor penned down a caption expressing his love for getting clicked and his new iPhone 12 Pro. "Getting clicked is a forever mood! Loving the new camera on my iPhone 12 Pro," he wrote in the caption.



The 'Mr India' actor keeps imparting fitness inspiration to his fans and fellow through his pre and post-workout posts