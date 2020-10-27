Kareena Kapoor Khan and her maternity wardrobe: Style guide for would-be-mothers

Kareena Kapoor Khan glazed the Lakme Fashion Week 2016, when she walked for designer Sabyasachi in this stunning lehenga and made everyone go crazy. By walking in the ramp with a baby bump, Kareena redefined the beauty of a woman and elegance that was hard to miss.
Breathtakingly beautiful
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked the red carpet in V neck cape sleeve gown by Gauri and Nainika. Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful when she flaunted her big baby bump at the award function.
Black lady
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the evergreen poster girl, Kareena broke all the stereotypes when she was pregnant with her first child Taimur Ali Khan, despite being confined during the pregnancy, she stepped out and worked throughout the 9-month.
Back then, Kareena posed for a magazine cover, for which she donned a black body-hugging dress and in an interview with the same magazine, the Khan said.
''I've done exactly what I felt like doing and every woman has the right to do that. I do have a stomach and I am big, but I have a child in there and I'm carrying it proudly. There's nothing to sit at home and watch Netflix for, I come from a family which has been obsessed with movies, but as I've grown up I've realized there's more to life than just that, Now I try to travel, meet different people, explore new things. And I want that for my child.".
Soft romantic look
Soon to be a mommy again Kareena Kapoor never shies away from flaunting her baby bump. During her third trimester of the first pregnancy, she stole the show at Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday by wearing a black gown that featured a lace bodice and plunging neckline.
Boss lady
In 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned at global citizen event as she took the stage confidently in a black dress with olive-green coat. During this event, when she was asked about, what would she like to deliver, a baby boy or a girl, she said ''I am a girl child, would love to have a girl''.
Covid look
Kareena Kapoor recently spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan.The actor who is six-month pregnant kept it simple with a Jeans shirt and a comfy black jagging. The actor was seen wearing a mask as a precaution for covid-19.