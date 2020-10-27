Kareena Kapoor Khan and her maternity wardrobe: Style guide for would-be-mothers

Black lady

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the evergreen poster girl, Kareena broke all the stereotypes when she was pregnant with her first child Taimur Ali Khan, despite being confined during the pregnancy, she stepped out and worked throughout the 9-month.



Back then, Kareena posed for a magazine cover, for which she donned a black body-hugging dress and in an interview with the same magazine, the Khan said.

''I've done exactly what I felt like doing and every woman has the right to do that. I do have a stomach and I am big, but I have a child in there and I'm carrying it proudly. There's nothing to sit at home and watch Netflix for, I come from a family which has been obsessed with movies, but as I've grown up I've realized there's more to life than just that, Now I try to travel, meet different people, explore new things. And I want that for my child.".

