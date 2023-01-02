Anil Kapoor prays for 'Rennervations' co-star Jeremy Renner's speedy recovery after snow ploughing accident

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared throwback pictures with 'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner on Twitter and penned a touching note. Wishing for his speedy recovery, the B-towner wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy."

The photos show the two actors hugging and greeting each other on the sets of their new project. Kapoor and Renner have shared screen space in Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol'. The two have also reportedly filmed in Alwar, Rajasthan for the Disney+ series 'Rennervations'.

Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy 🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Lar52njJoo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 2, 2023

Reacting to Kapoor's post, a Twitter user wrote, "Thanks @AnilKapoor sir he will be fine soon." Another commented, "Our Hawkeye is critical but stable right now. #JeremyRennerAccident."

According to a statement by the Washoe County Sheriff's office, the 51-year-old was airlifted to a Reno area hospital on Sunday. He is currently in "critical but stable condition".

Around 9 AM that day, the sheriff of the area had responded to a one-person "traumatic injury". Further details of the incident are yet to be revealed. Major Accident Investigation Team is still looking into the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Renner has been nominated for Oscars for playing challenging roles in 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town'.

He was last seen in the 'Black Widow' and web series 'Hawkeye'. Currently, he is also playing a pivotal role in web series 'Mayor of Kingstown'.

