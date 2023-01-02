Here's Netflix list of upcoming web series & movies for January 2023

For the beginning of 2023, Netflix has a lot to offer. New criminal thriller Kaleidoscope, starring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, is set across multiple decades, and young-adult drama Ginny & Georgia is back for a second season. True crime enthusiasts will enjoy MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street, a documentary on the collapse of financier Bernie Madoff. Later in the month, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, a movie about a killer convicted of being on the run in 2013, will be released. Here is what's coming to Netflix in January 2023.

1 January

Bad Boys 4 Teaser (2023) has Will Smith & Martin Lawrence in it. This is a Bad Boys II (2003) Sequel epic

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006) Barbie , the 2005 computer-animated fantasy film which was directed by Walter P. Martishius and William Lau is back with its sequel

Crank (2006) Jason Statham is an assassin who has to keep his heart rate up to stay alive in this action thriller.

Glow Up season 4 BBC series returns to find next makeup star.

Kaleidoscope New Netflix drama starring Giancarlo Esposito, in which a heist plays out over the course of several decades.

Lady Voyeur season 1 Brazilian crime series about a hacker.

LEGO Ninjago Multiple seasons of the Lego kids show.

Monster Multiple seasons of the classic anime show arrive on Netflix.

Mousa (2022) Egyptian sci-fi film about an engineering student building a crime-fighting robot.

Old Enough! season 2 Japanese children's show.

The Age of Innocence (1993) Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this Martin Scorsese drama.

The Caller (2011) British and Puerto Rican thriller.

The Croods (2013) Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone voice cavemen in this prehistoric animation.

The Layover (2017) Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton star in this travel romcom.

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) Sci-fi sequel in which scientists hunt deadly worms.

4 January

How I Became a Gangster (2023) Polish crime film.

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street Netflix docuseries about the fall of financier Bernie Madoff.

The Kings of the World Colombian drama series.

The Lying Life of Adults Italian drama based on the titular Elena Ferrante novel.

Thursday 5th January

Copenhagen Cowboy Netflix original Danish thriller.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 Young adult drama about a mother-daughter duo.

Woman of the Dead Austrian mystery drama.

6 January

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld (2023) Documentary about the rise of encounter cops in '90s Mumbai.

Pressure Cooker Netflix cooking reality competition in which 11 chefs compete for $100,000.

The Pale Blue Eye (2023) Mystery thriller starring Christian Bale as an 1800s detective.

The Ultimatum: France season 1 part 2 Netflix's French reality show.

9 January

VINLAND SAGA Anime show returns with weekly episodes.

10 January

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Stand-up special from comedian Andrew Santino.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) True crime documentary about Kai Lawrence, the subject of a 2013 viral video who was later imprisoned.

12 January

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 2 TV show returns with Jack Black as Po.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House Japanese live-action show.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 New season of historical drama.

13 January

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023) Romantic comedy.

Dog Gone (2023) Biopic starring Rob Lowe as a father on a desperate search for his son's dog.

Susan & Freek (2023) A Dutch singing duo navigate fame after going viral on social media.

Sky Rojo season 3 Third and final season of Spanish thriller from Money Heist creator.

Trial by Fire Indian miniseries about parents losing their children.

15 January

Don't Say A Word (2001) Michael Douglas stars in this mystery thriller.

JFK (1991) Political thriller about the Kennedy assassination starring Kevin Costner.

Runaway Jury (2003) Crime thriller about a juror manipulating a court trial.

The Client (1994) Tommy Lee Jones and Susan Sarandon star in this crime mystery.

19 January

Khallat+ (2023) South African film anthology.

That '90s Show Comedy sequel to That '70s Show starring the original cast.

Women at War Historical drama set in 1914 France.

20 January

Bake Squad season 2 Reality baking show.

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023) German documentary about wrongly accused Donald Stellwag.

Bling Empire: New York Spin-off to Bling Empire based in New York.

Fauda season 4 Israeli action thriller.

Mission Majnu (2023) Indian spy thriller.

Represent Comedy from French creators Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan.

23 January

Narvik (2023) Norweigen war movie.

24 January

Physical: 100 Korean reality show.

25 January

Against the Ropes Mexican drama about a mother who takes up lucha libre wrestling.

The Endless Night Brazilian drama.

The Price of Family (2023) Italian comedy.

26 January

Daniel Spellbound season 2 Animated children's show.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 Anime series.

27 January

Lockwood & Co British fantasy drama starring Ruby Stokes and Luke Treadaway.

The Snow Girl Spanish mystery about a journalist's search for a missing girl.

You People (2023) Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill star as a father-and-son-in-law in this Kenya Barris comedy.

31 January