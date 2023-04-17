Ana de Armas reveals she learned English watching Friends during ‘SNL’ monologue

Did you know Ana de Armas learned to speak English from Friends? The Spanish actress recently made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and during her monologue, the James Bond actress shared that she learned English from the 90s famous sitcom.



Starting her speech in Spanish, Armas said that she was happy to host the sketch. However, she later started speaking in English and said, ''Just kidding. I speak English. But I didn't when I first got to the U.S.''

Wicked: Jon M Chu shares first look of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's character



Born in Cuba, Ana moved to the United States when she was 26 years old and during her speech, she said, “I learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does — by watching ‘Friends.'''



Further talking, De Armas named the character of the show that helped her in English and any guess, who it was? It's Chandler Bing.



Ana said jokingly, "Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now. Could I be any better at English?"



The Blonde star recently made history by becoming the first Cuba-born actress to land an Academy Award nomination for her outstanding work in the Netflix film Blonde. The actress made her SNL debut wearing a stunning black leather dress.



During her monologue, the actress also shared a sweet gesture from actor Robert DeNiro. Giving a shout-out to the veteran actor, Armas said how DeNiro once surprised her father by showing up at his office in Cuba without any prior notice.

“He told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I’ll say hello to your family,'” she said. “He even asked me for their phone number.”

However, Ana forgot to share her contact details, but "then one day, out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad."

In her monologue, the actress said, “This has been a magical year. Not only was I nominated for an Oscar, but in three weeks, I’m going to officially become an American citizen!” de Armas said.



“I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming.”

She made her hosting debut alongside Musical guest Karol G.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.