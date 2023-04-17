Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is returning to the small screens with its 15th season. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will once again host the show and help dozens make their dream come true. The makers of the show shared the first promo of the show on their official social media handles on Monday. They also announced that registration for the show will commence on April 29.

In the promo, Bachchan is seen sitting on the host's seat while a woman looks at the map to find a way to reach the hotseat and sit in front of Big B. Finally, she reaches the hotseat by digging into the ground. She asks Big B to play the game, to which he responds, "Hotseat par pahuchne ke liye ulool-julool haathkande mat apnaayiye (Don't do such things to reach the hotseat)."

He adds just pick up the phone and register for the show. The process is going to start at 9 PM on April 29. "Answer my question and your registration will begin," said Big B. Check it out below!

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "This news made my day, thank you so much for getting KBC back." Another commented, "Can’t wait for AB sir to host yet another season of KBC!"

The 14th season of KBC started in August last year. Its last episode aired on December 30, 2022. Several celebs including Aamir Khan, Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and the melodious Shilpa Rao made appearances on the quiz show.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

During the shoot of Project K in Hyderabad in March, Bachchan suffered a serious injury to the rib cartilage and a muscle tear. Earlier this month, the veteran actor revealed that he has returned to work "despite the inconvenience of damaged body".

Taking to his daily blog on Tumblr, the actor wrote, "So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family) and well-wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love."

