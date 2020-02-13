Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note to Bollywood's most loved villain, Pran

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the late legendary Bollywood actor Pran by sharing some of his old pictures with the late actor on his social account.

Big B penned a heartfelt tribute on the actor 100th birth anniversary on Thursday.

He captioned alongside the post, "On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ..."

"The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanor of a quiet un pronounced unmistakably marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft-spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran," the senior actor wrote.

''Bachchan further went on to explain the irony that as an actor Pran portrayed roles that are in contrast to his personality traits. And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen - the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess! This is a distinction beyond par !" read Bachchan's extended tweet.

Bachchan and Pran had shared the screen in many classics like 'Don', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', and 'Zanjeer'.

India's legendary actor Pran, who played some of Bollywood's most memorable villains in a career that spanned six decades, died at the age of 93. He was also honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India in the year 2001.