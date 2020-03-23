Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for comparing coronavirus with lunar alignment, deletes tweet later

A day after India observed Janta curfew, superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share an 'opinion' which seemed like a message that has been doing the rounds of whats app.



Big B cited that the Janta Curfew that was initiated by PM Modi was strategically planned as March 22 was Amavasya -the lunar phase of a New moon and considered inauspicious by the Hindus.



In his tweet, Big B stated that since March 22 was the darkest day of the month, all bacteria and virus force was at its peak. The solution, according to Big B's tweeted, was to clap and create vibrations to reduce the potency of the deadly virus.



Big B's tweet read, "AN OPINION GIVEN:5 pm; 22nd Mar, “amavasya” , darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation."





The superstar's tweet did not go down well with most on Twitter and the actor was called out for spreading fake news to his massive fan base.



Considering Big B's opinion was not based on logic, many accussed him of spreading fake news on a platform where he enjoys a large following.

Embarrassing to see this Psuedoscientific nonsense being peddled by you. — Amit Pandeya (@QZMASTER) March 23, 2020 ×

Pls don’t spread WRONG INFORMATION. Firstly, Amavasya is on 24th March, not 22nd. And secondly, the Nakshatra on 22nd was Satabisha, on 24th will be Uttarabhadrapada NOT Revati.



The whole internet is stupidly forwarding this wrong information from some fake astrologer. — Navin Bajaj (@NavinBajaj) March 23, 2020 ×

Given your reach and influence this could prove dangerous beyond imagination ... Let’s not support superstition when what we need is science to fight the virus ... @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/wY6B6waZX6 — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) March 23, 2020 ×

Hollywood Celebrities like Rihanna, Ryan Reynolds and Justin timberlake donated millions to fight Corona Virus



Meanwhile Amitabh Bachchan is sharing watsapp forward on how noise and Amavasya can kill Viruses



What Sham these Bollywood Celebrities are



. — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) March 23, 2020 ×

The actor soon deleted the tweet from his account after being trolled but some wanted him to apologise.



Big B has been actively tweeting about the importance of social distancing and has lauded PM Modi's efforts in implementing Janta Curfew.