Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' now has a new release date

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Chehre’ has a new release date. The makers of the film shifted the date of the much-awaited mystery-thriller to July 17, 2020 as they wanted to make way for another film starring Bachchan.

It was earlier scheduled for a release in April but that was clashing with Amitabh Bachchan’s next film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ that is made by Shoojit Sircar and is produced by Ronnie Lahiri.

Anand Pandit, producer of the film recently announced, "Yes we have moved Chehre to 17th July, upon a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo. We have always had a fantastic association with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri, and seeing as it was mutually beneficial to not only all of us to give a good release window to these exciting movies, but also to Mr Bachchan's fans, we decided to now release Chehre on 17th July!"

Producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films confirmed the same, "Our film was ready and we were keen to release it in April. We share a great rapport with Mr Anand Pandit and as the Chehre shoot was going on, we humbly requested him if we could release Gulabo Sitabo in April and he was gracious and kind enough to push the release date of Chehre." Catch a glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's avatar from the film.

The film ‘Chehre’ is helmed by Rumy Jaffrey and is produced by Anand Pandit. Also read: 'Chehre' director Rumi Jaffrey: The best companion on the sets is a producer who sees your vision

‘Chehre’ also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor.