Amitabh Bachchan dedicates 'Coolie' film song to doctors amid COVID-19 crisis

In a sweet gesture, Amitabh Bachchan who is currently in quarantine at his Mumbai house owing to the coronavirus crisis, dedicated a song from his film ‘Coolie’ to doctors who are working tirelessly to save people.

In a Twitter post, Amitabh wrote, "sari duniya ka bojh hum uthate hai" with a picture of a doctor holding the earth as it gets healed. The actor has taken reference from his 1983 film ‘Coolie’ which had the song 'Sari Duniya Ka Bojh'.

Through his post, Amitabh Bachchan appreciated the work done by the doctors all over the world and also gave a message to his fans to respect them.

T 3491 - " सारी दुनिया का बोझ हम उठाते हैं ..." 🎼

( my song from film 'Coolie' ) pic.twitter.com/XfeSIYSn3R — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020 ×

This tweet comes in the wake of a doctor being attacked in Telangana by a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The man attacked the doctor after they confirmed that the man's brother died due to coronavirus. In another instance, locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelted stones at health workers who had arrived to screen people in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Amitabh shared another photo asking fans to stay indoors. See post:

T 3490 - ख़बरदार !!! घर में रहो , बाहर ना निकलो !

इस कमबख़्त 'कोरोना' , को उलटा मत पड़ने दीजिए !!



नहीं नहीं ... आप मेरी बात नहीं समझ रहे हैं !

'कोरोना' को उलटा पढ़िए ... हो जाएगा ... 'नारोको" ... !!! 😧 pic.twitter.com/UFECkSTFrs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2020 ×

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.

