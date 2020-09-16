Amitabh Bachchan asked to 'correct' Jaya Bachchan after she defends Bollywood in Rajya Sabha

Jaya Bachchan's speech defending the film industry may have got support from Bollywood celebrities but the veteran actress and her family have been brutally trolled on Twitter with many even targetting her two granddaughters and other family members.



Some even asked Amitabh Bachchan to tame his wife and the senior Bollywood star got trolled by many on Tuesday.

Her comments came following the statement of actor and MP Ravi Kishan in Lok Sabha. "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain".



Calling her 'shameless', many tragetted the Bachchan family with vicious tweets.



"You agree that Jaya Bachchan is a shameless lady and a black spot in Parliament? Pls comment below and tell Amitabh Bachchan?" a Twitter user wrote.

Many tagged Big B and asked him to "kindly tell your high-headed wife that this is not a monarchy".

Kindly tell @SrBachchan your high headed wife that we are not a monarchy that state will tell the public what to write. Atleast educate your wife, gone are days of Amar Singh's brokering for ABCL company. When gutter is flowing in film industry we will call it gutter only. https://t.co/H9DAFFtjHX — शिवांगिनी पाठक। (@shivanginipatha) September 15, 2020 ×

Jayaji pl take medicine of bipolar from rhea and take meruana for ur poor mental https://t.co/D42YowRvf2 it is time to rest. — Harshad Thakkar (@Harshad45006102) September 15, 2020 ×

Amitabh Bachchan prefers correcting his Tweet's serial number than his wife's rude behaviour. 😂🤣#JayaBachchan https://t.co/LdNWikH6hx — Mansi Koul🌿 (@mansikoul) September 15, 2020 ×

Boycott Amitabh Bachchan

Boycott Jaya Bachchan

Shame on you#NationWantsDishaSSRTruth — Shanti Taring (@TaringShanti) September 16, 2020 ×

Several others shared photos of Big B's daughter Shweta Nanda and called her a 'druggie'.

Eventaully, Mumbai Police on Wednesday had to step up the security around Bachchan`s Mumbai residence - Jalsa.

Mumbai Police said the security was enhanced as a precautionary measure after Jaya Bachchan in a fiery speech slammed those who are tarnishing the film industry`s image in the Upper House of the Parliament.

