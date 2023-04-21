Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek spotted at Aditya Chopra's home after Pamela Chopra's death

Veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra died at the age of 74. Celebrities dropped by at Aditya Chopra’s home to pay their respects. Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted at the Chopra house. The Bachchans have always been very close to the Chopras. In the pictures, Aditya Chopra’s younger brother, Uday was also spotted.

As for the Bachchan-Chopra bond, the former has done several films with the banner and given several hit films including Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Mohabbatein, to name a few. Abhishek, on the other hand, is Aditya's childhood friend and was part of the Dhoom series. The first part of the movie changed his career trajectory in the film industry. Aishwarya was also a part of the Dhoom franchise as she featured in the second film. In pictures, Rani Mukerji was seen attending to Amitabh Bachchan.

In addition to the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan with elder son Aryan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, and many others were spotted paying their respects.

The statement from the Chopra family read, "With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

