Amid dating rumours with Drew Taggart, Selena Gomez says she's single in cryptic post

Even though Selena Gomez and 'The Chainsmokers' star Andrew Taggart are currently hanging out together, it seems that the two are not actually dating each other. And, to confirm this, the 30-year-old 'Same Old Love' singer said in a now-deleted Instagram post that she likes being alone and is currently single.

Rumours of her relationship with Taggart started doing rounds when some photos, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, showed the two stars bowling together at 'The Gutter'. Meanwhile, a source recently clarified to a publication that Gomez and Taggart were part of "a big group" who reached the bowling alley for a fun day out.

Posting a black-and-white photo on her official Instagram handle on Thursday, the actress-singer wrote, "I like being alone too much." She also added the hashtag "#iamsingle" at the bottom. Gomez deleted the post in a few hours.

On the professional front, Gomez has started filming for the third season of 'Only Murders in the Building' with Meryl Streep. Making an announcement on social media, the actress wrote, "Very, very grateful lady! @onlymurdershulu @hulu @johnnyhoffman5 thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human."

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve. Before that, he was in a year-long relationship with model and DJ Chantel Jeffries.

'Only Murders in the Building', a comedy-thriller, focuses on murders taking place in the Arconia building. It is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

