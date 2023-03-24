American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph alleges she was sexually assaulted by a 'famous TV judge'

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who made her acting debut in the 1977 comedy movie A Piece of the Action, recently alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a "famous TV judge" at a business event years ago. She made the shocking revelations on The Way Up With Angela Lee podcast.

The 66-year-old also claimed that the network executives witnessed the assault, but asked her to keep her mouth shut to avoid "bad press".

Recalling the incident, Ralph said, "I'm at a very public place. I was suited. I had my suit on. I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. He and I were on the same network."

She further added, "This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty ass tongue down my throat. And everybody at the network saw it."

Without revealing the name of the person who allegedly assaulted her and the network or show she was working with at the time, Ralph shared the harrowing incident in the podcast to encourage other women and actors to stand up for themselves.

Ralph also made sure to note it was not Judge Greg Mathis. "I love him. He's a great man," she said, before adding, "Not him at all. He's a great man. This was another one."

"Speak up, tell your truth, do not carry the burden of the pain… especially if you feel like it's something you can't work through," Ralph said.

Ralph even stated that she wanted to report the incident at the time and even called the former mayor of New Orleans, Marc Morial, who was in office from 1994 to 2002. Ralph said that the mayor immediately came to her defence, asking, "You want me to send the police there right now? Cause we will fix this, you know what!"

However, she remained silent because of the network. Ralph starred on the UPN sitcom Moesha when Marc Morial was in office.

"Somebody on the network tapped me on the shoulder saying, 'Please don't,'" Ralph shared, adding, "They did not want any bad press around their show, and did not care what had just happened to me."

While concluding she added that women refrain from speaking about such assaults in fear of being judged or silenced.

