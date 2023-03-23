Queen Charlotte new trailer out! Here's when the ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series is releasing
Story highlights
The six-episode series will tell the story of ''how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.''
The six-episode series will tell the story of ''how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.''
Queen Charlotte is a woman forced into marriage in the full-length trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
After teasing fans with many character posters and short teasers, the first full trailer of the Bridgerton spin-off series Queen Charlotte is finally here and it tells the origin story of our Queen, played by Golda Rosheuvel in 'Bridgerton' and her rise to power. The much-anticipated show will release on May 4 on Netflix.
The almost three-minute trailer shows young Charlotte, played by India Ria Amarteifio, who doesn't want to get married but eventually falls in love with the charming King of England.
The teaser starts off showing Charlotte questioning, ''There is reason they wanted me. Why me?” young Charlotte says.
Watch the trailer of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story here:
“Charlotte, there are worse fates than marrying the King of England,” she’s told.
The trailer also introduces the audience to the young versions of Bridgerton stars like Lady Agatha Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas, and Brimsley, played by Sam Clemmett.
As per Netflix, the series will be ''centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power''.
The six-episode series will tell the story of ''how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.''
Shonda Rhimes will executive produce the limited series with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica serving as executive producers.