Queen Charlotte new trailer out! Here's when the ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series is releasing

Queen Charlotte is a woman forced into marriage in the full-length trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

After teasing fans with many character posters and short teasers, the first full trailer of the Bridgerton spin-off series Queen Charlotte is finally here and it tells the origin story of our Queen, played by Golda Rosheuvel in 'Bridgerton' and her rise to power. The much-anticipated show will release on May 4 on Netflix.



The almost three-minute trailer shows young Charlotte, played by India Ria Amarteifio, who doesn't want to get married but eventually falls in love with the charming King of England.



The teaser starts off showing Charlotte questioning, ''There is reason they wanted me. Why me?” young Charlotte says.