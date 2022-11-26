Amber Heard become most-searched celebrity of 2022, beats Johnny Depp

Guess, who is the most searched celebrity of the year? It's Amber Heard. The 'Aquaman' actress and his ex-husband Johnny Depp have been one of the most talked about celebrities and all thanks goes to their infamous defamation case and the bombshell revelations about their private life.



A recent report released by CelebTattler has revealed that Amber has topped the list of most-searched celebrities and not only this, she has even surpassed Johnny Depp, who is in the second spot on the list.



Amber is in the top spot, with an average of 5.6 million searches every month in the US. And, Depp is in the second spot with 5.5 million searches per month



The couple grabbed headlines for almost two months for their highly publicised defamation case. After a months-long trial, the seven-member jury at Fairfax court sided with Johnny in the $50 million defamation case and agreed that Amber and her Washington Post op-ed had slandered not only Depp's image but also his career.



Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, is in third place with 4.3 million Google searches.

Football star Tom Brady is the most googled A-list sportsperson of this year. Tom is in the fourth spot for his shocking divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.



Other celebrities on the list include Kim Kardashian, who became an internet sensation with the famous Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala. Other celebrities on the list are Kim's ex-husband, Peter Davidson, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently grabbed headlines for his dramatic Twitter takeover, Millie Bobby Brown, Will Smith for his infamous Oscar Slapgate and 'Euphoria' star Zendaya.



Talking more about the list, a spokesperson from CelebTattler told The Post in a statement, "This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the "Don’t Worry, Darling" behind-the-scenes drama."



CelebTattler has analysed data points from Google search trends this year and is tracking over 150 notable celebrities via NYP.