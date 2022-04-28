Amazon Prime's new slate of movies, shows: From Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' to 'Mirzapur' & more

Edited By: Pragati Awasthi
New Delhi, India Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 08:27 PM(IST)

Amazon Prime new titles Photograph:( Twitter )

During an event in Mumbai, Amazon Prime India video launched over 40 originals that will premiere on the streaming platform very soon.

A new and exciting line-up of movies and shows is here!

On Thursday, Amazon India revealed a new slot of movies and shows that will surely make your 2022 full of entertainment.

During an event in Mumbai, Amazon Prime India video launched over 40 originals that will premiere on the streaming platform very soon and announced all the fan-favourite shows that will be returning with the new seasons including 'The Family Man 3', 'Mirzapur', 'Four Mour shots pls' among many others. 

Keeping fans' excitement on edge, the streaming giant also dropped the first look of Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited OTT debut 'Farzi', Akshay Kumar's new poster from 'Ram Setu', Madhuri Dixit starrer thriller 'Hush Hush' co-starring Sara Khan Pataudi. 

Take a look: 

1) Farzi: 

Raj & DK directorial thriller drama marks Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut along with Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait. Amazon describes the series as, ''An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.''

2) Dhoota:

