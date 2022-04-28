Amazon Prime's new slate of movies, shows: From Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' to 'Mirzapur' & more

A new and exciting line-up of movies and shows is here!



On Thursday, Amazon India revealed a new slot of movies and shows that will surely make your 2022 full of entertainment.



During an event in Mumbai, Amazon Prime India video launched over 40 originals that will premiere on the streaming platform very soon and announced all the fan-favourite shows that will be returning with the new seasons including 'The Family Man 3', 'Mirzapur', 'Four Mour shots pls' among many others.



Keeping fans' excitement on edge, the streaming giant also dropped the first look of Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited OTT debut 'Farzi', Akshay Kumar's new poster from 'Ram Setu', Madhuri Dixit starrer thriller 'Hush Hush' co-starring Sara Khan Pataudi.

Take a look:

1) Farzi:

#FarziOnPrime: An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller. #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/5mNMzXI6gq — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

Raj & DK directorial thriller drama marks Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut along with Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait. Amazon describes the series as, ''An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.''

2) Dhoota:

#DhoothaOnPrime: In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/7lNDbdpTER — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime: Tiku wed Sheru is a roller coaster love story of two survivors who in spite of overwhelming odds have a great zest to live and celebrate life.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/cXBkrLHZfZ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

#JeeKardaOnPrime: celebrate life with these 7 childhood friends, trying to steer their way through adulthood 🕺🏽#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/TlgvYf4eRR — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

#BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime: A sneak into the post-independence Bombay and streets riddled with crime. An honest cop’s journey as he tries to protect his family.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/moNxkCQMFM — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

#PanchayatOnPrime: hum lauki toh nahi laaye hai par season 2 zarur lekar aaye hai 💙#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/n9vn9C4ovo — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime: The dedicated team of doctors is back, but a new challenge awaits.

Watch out for the next chapter in Mumbai Diaries.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/aV3lIveISh — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

#Neeyat: promises to make you bite your nails off!

A billionaire’s birthday getaway turns into a murder mystery. Detective Mira Rao must get to the truth#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/2MbsL8fltW — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

#RamSetu: watch Akshay Kumar in a race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/iROJD5Mhdy — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×