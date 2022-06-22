Amazon Prime celebrates ‘Suzhal-The Vortex’ release with unique water & laser spectacle in Chennai

Written and created by filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the new crime thriller ‘Suzhal-The Vortex’ is produced by Wallwatcher Films and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M. On June 17, Amazon Prime launched the 8-episode series, originally made in Tamil, in several Indian languages, including German, Italian, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, and Japanese with English subtitles. The series has been receiving excellent reviews for its brilliant script and spectacular visuals and performances. The series features Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.

‘Suzhal-The Vortex’, would be Amazon Prime Video’s first Tamil language long-form scripted original series in 2022. Following its launch, audiences in Chennai received an exciting surprise when Prime Video decided to commemorate the release of this very special series with a visual spectacle on Chetpet Lake.

Leveraging the power of water screen technology and storytelling, Prime Video gave eager fans of the series an exciting look into the vortex projected across a thin sheet of clear water. The laser spectacle, which combined principles of engineering and design with complex laser and video projection, and storytelling, left audiences stunned.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan shares his last post in his ‘Vikram Vedha’ look

The show was headlined by the series' super talented cast, Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir, Sriya Reddy, directors Bramma and Anucharan, and creators Pushkar and Gayathri. The laser show was created in an enthralling manner, describing the premise of the series. An experience like no other, the breathtaking manner in which the 3D water screen projection was executed left people present on location completely in awe, immersing them head-on in the fascinating world of ‘Suzhal -The Vortex.’

Watch the water and laser projection of 'Suzhal-The Vortex' here:-

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan wraps up 'Vikram Vedha' second schedule

About ‘Suzhal-The Vortex’



The series created by Pushkar and Gayathri are well-known faces to the followers of Tamil cinema and will very soon become familiar to the Hindi belt audience with the release of 'Vikram Vedha', which is a remake of their Tamil film of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi version of 'Vikram Vedha' stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

The 8-episode fictional investigative drama and crime thriller focus on the disappearance of a young girl who wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in South India. It is now available for streaming to Prime members across 240 countries and territories worldwide in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English, coupled with foreign languages like French (Parisian), German, Italian, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, and Japanese.