Amanda Seyfried says she still has ‘nightmares’ about filming ‘Les Misérables’

Amanda Seyfried is recalling some of her memorable movie moments.



The 'Mean Girls' actress joined 'Pieces of a Woman' star, Vanessa Kirby, in Variety’s 'Actors on Actors' series and revealed some of her regrets and the things she wishes she can redo.



During their conversation, Seyfried got candid about the 2012 movie, ' Les Miserables', in which she portrayed Cosette. The movie was an adaptation of the classic musical.

“I wish I could redo ‘Les Mis’ completely because the whole live singing aspect just — I still have nightmares about it,” Seyfried admitted.



By talking further, the actor explained how her voice was not perfect and was not “as strong as it needs to be," she continued, “I was very weak. I can’t — such a regret!”

It has been years, since the movie’s debut and now her voice has kind of stamina to do that role, and she said that she is continuously working on her vibrato, ''which was just completely lost''. she said. “I feel like I definitely could play Cosette now,” Amanda concluded.

The actor recently starred in Netflix 'Mank' as Marion Davies. The movie has been creating a lot of Oscar buzz and is one of the frontrunners.