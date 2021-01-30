Tom Felton points out his real-life grandpa is in the 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter universe has been on a 'Harry Potter' marathon and watched the first part of the series with fans via Instagram Live.

Alongside other fun facts and behind-the-scenes secrets about the film, the British actor shared that his actual grandfather appeared in several scenes of the first movie. Felton seemed pretty excited when he saw his grandpa's first on-screen appearance in 'Sorcerer's Stone.'

"That's my grandfather on the far right, right now," Felton said with what seemed like genuine surprise.

Felton's grandfather appeared briefly at the faculty table in the scene where Harry, Malfoy, and the other first-years enter the Great Hall for the first time.

"That's my gramps!" he shouted during the scene where Professor Quirrell announces there's a troll in the dungeon. "Oh my days, it actually goes my gramps then me."

He spotted him again during the first quidditch match saying, "There's my grandpa again - the guy with the beard ... Right next to Lee Jordan," making it clear exactly which extra he was. In real life, Felton's grandfather is a British researcher and geophysicist

The geophysicist has many honors and published works under his belt, and the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers even has an annual award named after him.

This isn't the first time Felton's shared tidbits about his 'gramps'. Last March, Felton posted a screenshot of Anstey at the quidditch match in 'Sorcerer's Stone' on his Instagram.





In May 2020, on Weasley-twin actors James and Oliver Phelps' podcast, the trio reminisced on some of the early days of shooting, including memories of Anstey on set. Back in 2011, Felton also told Hollywood Reporter that his grandpa helped him master his iconic Draco Malfoy snarl.

"My grandfather did help me a bit with that, learning how to do it," he said. "It's sort of the signature Draco expression and Grands had me practice a lot."

