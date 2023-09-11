Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to hit theatres next year on this date: Here's everything you need to know

It's time for Pushpa 2. In 2021, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster hit and redefined the definition of a pan-India film. After the roaring success of the first part, the makers are back with part 2, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. And, on Monday, the makers revealed that the film will hit theaters next year on August 15, Independence Day.

Taking to X, earlier known as Twitter, the makers revealed the date. The post read, "Mark the Date 15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide PUSHPA RAJ IS COMING BACK TO CONQUER THE BOX OFFICE Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries."

Along with the release date, the makers have also released a new poster of the film, showing the hand of Pushpa wearing gold chains and rings, drenched with blood.

The second instalment of the film will see a face-off between Pushpa (Arjun) and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil).

Earlier while speaking to Pinkvilla, Fahadh had opened up about his role in Pushpa 2, and said, "The second part of Pushpa has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh. There is a lot of conflict happening between the two characters and the second part revolves around the conflict."

Directed by Sukumar, the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Pushpa's wife.

Pushpa posters

On Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers released the first poster of Pushpa: The Rule. The poster showed Arjun dressed in a traditional outfit, sporting heavy makeup and a bindi. heavy jewellery.

In August, the makers dropped the first poster of Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the main antagonist of the film. In the character poster, Faasil can be seen sporting a jacket and dark sunglasses as he smokes a cigarette.



Allu Arjun's National Award win

Allu Arjun bagged his first National Award for his blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise, Part 1. The 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24, and the Telugu star won the Best Actor award for his brilliant performance in the film. With the big win, Allu Arjun made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win a National Award for Best Acting.

Pushpa: The Rise

The action drama garnered a lot of attention and praise from fans as well as critics, and the movie's action, songs like ''Saami Saami'',''Oo Antava Mawa'', and dialogues quickly became internet obsessions.

The first part of the film went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film.

