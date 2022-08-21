Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa 2' goes on floors - deets inside

It's official! 'Pushpa: The Rule' is all set to go on floors. The film's pooja ceremony that marks the beginning of the shoot is scheduled for Monday. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles in the sequel. More details were shared in a social media post by Mythrai movie makers' official Instagram handle.

"#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER. Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku," the caption read.

Fans took to social media to express excitement after the 'Puspa 2' announcement. One user wrote, "#PushpaTheRule Started Ruling India Trends Even Before Official First Update. (sic)" Another wrote, "He is coming to rule once again. This time It will be huge. (sic)"

And, one said, "Probably the 1st movie which I m going to watch in theatres more than 1 time. Can't wait #PushPaTheRule. (sic)"

'Pushpa: The Rise' released in theatres on 17 December 2021 in Telugu language. It was also dubbed in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages. The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience. Many praised Allu Arjun for his performance in the film. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and it earned $46 million at the Indian box office. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 and is counted amongst the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time