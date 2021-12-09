All eyes on 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Will Ayushmann and Vani score a hit at the box office?

All eyes on 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Will Ayushmann Khurrana score another hit at the box office?

Abhishek Kapoor is lucky for his leading actors. His 'Rock On' made Farhan Akhtar a household name. 'Kai Po Che' turned Sushant Singh Rajput into an overnight movie star.' Kedarnath' brought the spunky Sara Ali Khan to the fore. And 'Fitoor', though a failure at the box office showed Aditya Roy Kapoor could act.

In Abhishek Kapoor’s 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which opens this week, its leading man Ayushmann Khurran has nothing to prove. He has already consolidated his position as a reliable game-changing actor with box office clout.

It is the film’s leading lady Vani Kapoor who I suspect will go to another level of success with 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Vani plays a transgender woman in love with a cisgender man.Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor challenge usual notions of love

Apparently, many of the leading ladies in Bollywood said no to the role until Vani stepped in and took over the character.

“She brings a certain style and freshness to the film that one has rarely seen in our films,” says director Abhishek Kapoor.

It remains to be seen if 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will do to Vani’s career what Kedarnath did to Sara Ali Khan. Will it take her career to the next level?