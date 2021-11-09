'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor challenge usual notions of love

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's new film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' tries to challenge the stereotypical notion of a Bollywood love story.



The trailer of the film was unveiled on Monday and has both Ayushmann and Vaani playing refreshingly new characters.



The three-minute-long trailer shows the romantic journey of Ayushmann`s character doing the heavy lifting in a gym and Vaani, who plays a Zumba instructor. The two fall in love almost instantly but things go awry when one of them discovers a deep dark secret about the other.



The trailer is imbued with dollops of humour and intricate emotions.



Director Abhishek Kapoor said, "Nothing gives me more joy than to see our film heading for a theatrical release soon. As the trailer drops today, we are sure that people will surely be thrilled to see Ayushmann and Vaani in this avatar. It`s not just any love story but one that`s uniquely mind-bending and yet universal in its appeal."





He added, "I have always believed in curating stories that are intricately woven and characters that resonate with people. 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is very close to my heart and I hope the audiences will appreciate all our hard work."



Producer Bhushan Kumar added that while he is confident that the film is going to be a trendsetter and will create a benchmark for all the upcoming love stories, the music of the film is going to be one of the best albums of 2021.



Bhushan added, "This is an entertainer that our audiences are waiting to watch as they resume watching films on the big screen."



Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures presents, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. The film releases on December 10.

