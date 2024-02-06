Alia Bhatt turns executive producer from Emmy award winning filmmaker's new project Poacher

Alia Bhatt has come on board as the executive producer for Prime Video's new original series Poacher. An investigative crime series based on true events; Poacher unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. A first-of-its-kind project, Poacher brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together with the intent of highlighting a key global concern – illegal poaching.



The series has been created by Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, who has earlier directed Delhi Crimes. Mehta has also directed Poachers which boasts of a diverse and talented cast comprising Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.



Poacher which unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English, is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries on February 23 in multiple languages.

beneath the silence, the forest reveals a deadly conspiracy... and the hunt for the Poacher begins!



Alia Bhatt comes on board as #ExecutiveProducer on #PoacherOnPrime, a new Amazon Original Crime series, Feb 23@aliaa08 #RichieMehta @_QCEnt @NimishaSajayan @roshanmathew22… pic.twitter.com/B8RmMPMtRK — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 6, 2024 ×

A globally celebrated artist, Alia is also known as a champion of nature and has actively lent her voice towards conservation and sustainability. Her association with Poacher as an Executive Producer with her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions underscores her belief in the story and her commitment to bringing important and relevant stories alive and be a voice for the voiceless.



Talking about coming on board as the Executive Producer for Poacher, Alia Bhatt shared, “Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honor, for both the entire team and me at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team. The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events, that shed light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident that Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative.”



Apart from her pursuits in cinema, Alia has passionately helped raise awareness about relevant causes such as environmental sustainability, animal welfare and mitigating human-animal conflict through her platform, Coexist. She also promotes sustainable fashion through her initiative, Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe.